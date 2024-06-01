Qtron Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 250,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,106,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 177,692 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.9 %

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $5.27.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

