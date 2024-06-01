Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 9,450 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 174.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,205,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

