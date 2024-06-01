Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,387 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,952,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,509,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

