Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%.
Charles Schwab Stock Performance
Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.
Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.
Charles Schwab Company Profile
The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.
