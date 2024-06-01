Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

TNDM stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

