Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

