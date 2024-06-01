Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.92.

PEG stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

