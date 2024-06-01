PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.24. 1,578,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.45 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

