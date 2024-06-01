PSQ (PSQH) and The Competition Critical Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 562 669 22 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 95.01%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.15 billion $226.72 million -2.19

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

