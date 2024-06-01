Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.35. 2,191,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

