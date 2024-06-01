ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 533,515 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.