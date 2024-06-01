ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 2%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 22,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

ProShares Short Real Estate Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REK. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the first quarter worth $728,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ProShares Short Real Estate by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

