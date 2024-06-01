Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $199.39 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Prom has a market cap of $199.39 million and $4.18 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $10.93 or 0.00016137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.35 or 1.00018026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00114786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.83541552 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $7,585,699.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

