ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target Raised to $4.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROK opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.78.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ProKidney

In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. 41.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

