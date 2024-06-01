Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Progress Software has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Progress Software stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,994 shares of company stock worth $2,651,708 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

