PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.51

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and traded as low as $18.75. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 5,904 shares trading hands.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 4.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
