PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427,633 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises 1.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $62,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PPL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,237,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,850,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 5,646,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

