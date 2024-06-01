Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 12,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 5,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

