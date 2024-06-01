Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

