PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Sells $67,846.24 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $67,846.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

