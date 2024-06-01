Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

