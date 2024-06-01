Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.84.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.