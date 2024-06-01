Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Performance
PT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 181,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,826. Pintec Technology has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
