Pingora Partners LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

