Pingora Partners LLC Takes $519,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

INTC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,764,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,143,359. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

