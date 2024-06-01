Pingora Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

