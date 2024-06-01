Pingora Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,107. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

