Pingora Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $147,125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.
Starbucks Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,663,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,117. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.