Pingora Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 113.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 11.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 393,334 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conduent

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.