Pingora Partners LLC Invests $899,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

MCD stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,124,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

