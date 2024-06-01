Pingora Partners LLC Invests $73,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $641.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $610.04 and its 200 day moving average is $556.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

