Pingora Partners LLC Invests $35,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $65,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after purchasing an additional 869,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

