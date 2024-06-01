Pingora Partners LLC Invests $150,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $41,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 781,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 1,561,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 19,726,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

