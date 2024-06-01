Pingora Partners LLC Buys Shares of 200 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,077.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

TSCO stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average is $240.25. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

