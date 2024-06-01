Pingora Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Coterra Energy accounts for about 3.5% of Pingora Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.