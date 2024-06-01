Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.34

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.48. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 91,450 shares.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $38.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping An Insurance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3532 per share. This is a boost from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

