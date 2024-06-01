PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Shares Up 2%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 14,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.13.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMCB Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. PharmaCyte Biotech comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

