PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Shares Up 2%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCBGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 14,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 20,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.13.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCBFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. PharmaCyte Biotech comprises 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

