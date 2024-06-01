Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 938,933 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,431,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

