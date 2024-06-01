Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

