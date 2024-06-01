Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 938,933 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PFE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.