Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as low as C$1.33. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 10,500 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada lowered Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.32.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

