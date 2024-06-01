Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,189 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FNF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

