Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.27. 1,561,880 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

