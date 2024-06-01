Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

