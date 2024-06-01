Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,735,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

