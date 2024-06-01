Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 87,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.08. 67,314,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

