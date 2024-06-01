Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $4,463,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Salesforce by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 712,548 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 501,995 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $16.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

