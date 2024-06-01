Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 19,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $575.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.