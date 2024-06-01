Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,208,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 1,254,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,066,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

