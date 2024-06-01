Persistence (XPRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $426,950.17

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and $426,950.17 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,275,015 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

